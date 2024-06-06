Pubs Demonstrate Inclusivity As Part Of Pride Month

Share Tweet Share Email

With a growing number of pubs wanting to show their support for Pride Month and events, Star Pubs has produced free point-of-sale kits for licensees.

Over 100 packs have been created at a cost of £7,500. Each includes flags, A3 window vinyls and bunting. 10 flagship pubs in cities with major Pride Festivals, such as Brighton, Edinburgh and Manchester, will also receive café barriers and T- shirts.

Licensees’ desire to highlight that their pubs are welcoming to all aligns with research1 revealing the importance customers attach to inclusivity. Around six out of ten people are more likely to visit pubs that are inclusive, with this increasing to three quarters of those identifying as LGBTQIA+, 82% of people with accessibility needs and 73% of ethnic minorities.

Says Cathy Olver, Head of Retail for Star Pubs:

“Good pubs are all about providing a warm, friendly environment where everyone in the communities they serve feels welcome and at home. As more places round the country start holding their own Pride events, licensees are keen to demonstrate their backing and highlight their pub’s inclusiveness. We expect this celebration of Pride to increase in pubs going forward.”

Case study:

The Church on Canal Street in Manchester has a long history as an LGBTQIA+ venue and is a much-loved fixture of the city’s gay village. It is one of the pubs to be receiving a Pride point-of-sale kit from Star Pubs.

As well as being known for a great night out, The Church prides itself on providing a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community and hosts meetings for a wide range of social groups. Licensee John Hamilton, a former community worker, trains the team to support customers in need of help or guidance and the pub also raises thousands of pounds every year for LGBTQIA+ charities such as The George House Trust, The LGBT Foundation and Sparkle.

Says John: “The Pride promotional materials are a great way for pubs of all kinds to demonstrate their inclusivity and for licensees to educate their teams on the importance of being welcoming to all. Marking Pride isn’t just about customers though. In my experience it can make a real difference to staff, too, giving those in the LGBTQIA+ community who lack confidence the strength to come out and be themselves.”