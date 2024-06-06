Cumbrian Success At Visitengland Awards For Excellence

Share Tweet Share Email

Cumbria Tourism is congratulating two trailblazing tourism businesses after they triumphed at last night’s VisitEngland Awards for Excellence in Liverpool.

The VIP awards ceremony, hosted by hotelier and TV presenter Alex Polizzi, saw Allium at Askham Hall scoop the prestigious Gold Award in the ‘Taste of England’ category.

The Michelin-starred restaurant overseen by Head Chef Richard Swale specialises in home-grown, home-reared produce and was shortlisted after winning the ‘Taste of Cumbria’ in the 2023 Cumbria Tourism Awards.

Meanwhile, The Yan at Broadrayne is coming home with the Bronze Award in the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism category after last night’s ceremony.

The bistro with beds is based in a 17th-century converted sheep farm in Grasmere and also took the regional crown at last year’s Cumbria Tourism Awards.

There was further success in Liverpool for journalist Ben Aitken who secured the Travel Content Award for a Guardian article highlighting the accessible Miles without Stiles route up Orrest Head – following a press trip supported by Cumbria Tourism.

Gill Haigh, Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, says:

“Yet again, Cumbria has performed strongly in the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which champion the very best quality, innovation and best practice across England.

“Winning any award at this level is an exceptional achievement and reflects the sheer quality and diversity of Cumbria’s tourism offering. Well done to The Yan for their Bronze award, and huge congratulations to Allium at Askham Hall who were honoured with a Gold Award against fierce national competition. Everyone involved should be very proud!”

The announcement comes just a month before the Cumbria Tourism Awards 2024, taking place at the Castle Green Hotel in Kendal on Tuesday 2 July. Many of this July’s winners will themselves have the chance of representing the county nationally at next year’s VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.