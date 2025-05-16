Pubs Poised for Surge in Trade as Fans Flock to Watch FA Cup Finals

Share Post Share Email

The UK’s hospitality sector is gearing up for a major boost of up to £500 million this weekend as both the Men’s and Women’s FA Cup Finals are expected to draw as many as fourteen million football fans into pubs and bars across the country.

Industry observers are predicting a welcome upswing in footfall, with estimates suggesting that over 14 million people could be heading to licensed venues to enjoy the action, contributing upwards of half a billion pounds in on-trade spend.

Consumer interest in the finals is high, with recent market research indicating that more than half of UK adults plan to tune in to at least one of the matches. Of those, a significant proportion say they’ll be watching from their local pub or bar — reinforcing the ongoing importance of live sport in driving trade.

Based on these insights, the average customer is expected to spend around £35 during their visit, making the FA Cup weekend one of the more lucrative fixtures in the hospitality calendar. It’s an opportunity operators are being encouraged to maximise with strategic planning, promotions, and adequate stock levels.

Beer remains the top choice for matchday drinks, with lager in particular emerging as the preferred option among consumers. This reflects a broader trend seen across televised sporting events, where easy-drinking, recognisable brands continue to perform strongly.

Commenting on the expected trade uplift, Lee Willett, brand director at Molson Coors, whose flagship lager Carling is an official sponsor of the FA Cup, said: “Cup Final weekends are a big draw, and there’s a unique atmosphere that comes with watching the game down the pub. It’s not just about football—it’s about shared moments and that unbeatable matchday buzz. Pubs offering the right drinks, served at pace and with quality, are set to benefit.”

For operators, this weekend presents a timely opportunity to capitalise on increased consumer demand, especially as summer approaches and the appetite for communal experiences continues to grow. With live football once again proving to be a reliable footfall driver, venues offering a quality viewing experience and a strong drinks range are well placed to see meaningful returns.