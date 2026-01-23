Pubs Saw Revenue Increase As High As 40% During Six Nations Matches

Share Post Share Email

With the Six Nations fast approaching, now is the time for pubs, bars and restaurants to position themselves as the go-to destination for rugby fans.

Access Hospitality analysed data from last year’s tournament and found that pubs showing the Six Nations saw, on average, a 17% increase in revenue compared to non-match weekends and a 26% rise in pint sales*.

Momentum for the tournament also builds fast, with data from DesignMyNight revealing that three-quarters of bookings were made within the first two weeks of the event and half were secured in the final five days.

Following the strong performance of last year’s tournament, Martin Verdon-Roe, General Manager of Front of House at Access Hospitality, has shared four key tips to help venues maximise revenue ahead of the Six Nations.

Pubs showing the Six Nations saw revenue increase by 17%, on average, in 2025

Across all 15 Six Nations matches, pubs showing the tournament saw revenue increase, on average, by 17% compared to weekends where no games were played.

Big matches like Wales versus Ireland and England versus Scotland saw the biggest increase in revenue in pubs: 40% and 29% respectively. This year, England is the team to watch and has shown a lot of promise in recent tournaments which could drive more fans to head to pubs for key clashes.

Whilst watching the games, fans increased spending for key favourites such as Draft Stout (68%) and Keg Ales (21%). They also bought more food; revenue from pizza sales increased by 29%, on average, compared to non-match days.

Four top tips to maximise revenue ahead of the Six Nations

Martin Verdon-Roe, General Manager of Front of House at Access Hospitality, shares four top tips to maximise revenue:

1. Prepare for the unexpected

“Dive into your pub EPoS system data to review sales trends from previous sporting events, identifying your best-sellers like beer, burgers, pizzas or chips. Last year, according to our data, pizza sales increased by 29% and we identified an 11% rise in sales of snacks, such as crisps and nuts during Six Nations games.

Use data insights to build a stockpile of fan favourites, ensuring you won’t run out mid-match and don’t forget to plan for less obvious items, such as extra napkins, glasses or backup kegs, to handle the crowd.

Most importantly, be ready to adapt. Last year, according to our data, big games such as Wales versus Ireland saw a 40% increase in revenue. Whether it’s halftime or the atmosphere is buzzing, seize the opportunity to extend happy hours or launch impromptu specials like “Sin-Bin Shots” whenever a yellow card is shown.”

2. Create a winning matchday atmosphere

“A survey conducted by DesignMyNight during the 2022 FIFA World Cup found that atmosphere was the top priority for 51% of fans when choosing a venue, with screen size (13%) and TV location (30%) also playing important roles.

To ensure your guests have a top-notch experience while watching the game, consider upgrading your amenities, such as investing in larger screens, improving your sound system or repositioning TVs and seats to maximise visibility and offer clear sightlines to the screens.”

3. Streamline service to handle the rush

“Review your staff rota well in advance and then check to see whether you have gaps that need to be filled by employees from other, perhaps less busy, venues or agency workers. On a game day, prep your team well in advance by holding a staff briefing to ensure everyone’s clear on their roles, special offers, upselling strategies and how to handle a busy floor.

If you’re accepting pre-bookings and pre-orders, this way gives you more certainty about how many people are going to show up and reduces the burden on your kitchen and waiting staff. But since not everyone likes to book in advance, allocate some seats for walk-ins.”

4. Get the word out with targeted marketing

“If you’ve got a loyalty program, put it to work to incentivise attendance. Offer bonus points for match-day spending or introduce fun, limited-time rewards for rugby fans. It’s a great way to reward your regulars and keep them coming back throughout the tournament.”