Pubs To Stay Open Later For Sunday’s Euros Final

Licensing laws are to be relaxed allowing pubs to stay open later for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, Downing Street has confirmed.

Pus/bars will be able to stay open for an extra 45 minutes until 11.15pm, in case the game goes to extra time and penalties, irrespective of whether England win tonight’s semi final or not.

Ordinarily pubs have to close at 10.30pm on Sundays but prospect of fans being herded out onto streets prior to the game ending, should the match be decided on penalties could lead to chaotic scenes.

The extension follows similar moves for the 2014 World Cup and events such as royal weddings, and is anticipated to be made via a temporary amendment to licencing laws in England and Wales which will mean that pubs will not have to apply to their local council to extend start opening hours.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “We are taking forward plans to allow pubs to open until 11.15pm on Sunday.

“The entire nation has been gripped by the Euros and this will ensure people can come together to enjoy the final in pubs, should they wish to do so.”

Kensington Palace has announced that the Duke of Cambridge will attend tonight’s semi-final match against Denmark.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, will join 60,000 football fans to cheer on the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium as they look to reach their first major tournament final since 1966.

The winner of tonight’s semi final will meet Italy who defeated Spain last night on penalties.