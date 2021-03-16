Pubs Will Miss Out On Selling 14 Million Pints This St Patrick’s Day Due To Lockdown

Share Tweet Share Email

BBPA highlights ongoing damage lockdown is causing to pubs, reiterates Government must ensure pubs fully reopen on June 21st

The British Beer & Pub Association has today revealed that pubs will miss out on 14 million sales of pints this St Patrick’s Day due to the fact they are required to remain closed due to the lockdown.

Pubs across the UK also remain unable to sell takeaway beer this St Patrick’s Day too, due to lockdown restrictions that mean they can only sell food for takeaway.

It means those looking to celebrate St Patrick’s Day cannot do so with a takeaway pint of draught beer from their local.

Pubs remain in lockdown until April at the earliest, where they should reopen outdoors only. This will be followed by indoor reopening on May 17th and opening without restrictions from June 21st at the earliest.

According to the BBPA, the loss of beer sales from St Patrick’s Day alone will result in the trade losing out on £54 million that would have been crucial to the sectors recovery.

The BBPA said that it was a great shame people were still unable to visit their local to mark such a celebratory occasion in the calendar.

It said it made it all the more important that pubs do fully reopen on June 21st as stated in the Government’s roadmap for reopening. This comes as new research by the think tank Localis revealed that pubs have a vital role to play in the COVID-19 recovery and Government’s own levelling up agenda, but that to do so they must reopen fully by June 21st (1).

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“A pint in the pub on St Patrick’s Day is always a joyous occasion, but sadly this year it will not happen. Hundreds of thousands of pub goers, if not millions, across the UK will be devastated they cannot enjoy a cold one at their local.

“It’s a real disappointment for our pubs too, who will miss out on what would’ve been a big boost to their trade and at a much-needed time too. Instead, they will miss out on selling some 14 million pints. That’s £54 million in trade that would have been warmly welcomed by them.

“It is a great shame our pubs cannot even sell a takeaway pint so people can celebrate St Patrick’s Day. It is abundantly clear that the Government must ensure all our pubs are fully re-opened on June 21st as indicated in the roadmap. We urgently need to get the pub reopen and operating without restrictions so the recovery can truly begin.”