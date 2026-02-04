Punch Pubs & Co Strengthens Portfolio With Mcmullen’s Pubs Acquisition

Millstream (Hertford)

Share Post Share Email

Punch Pubs & Co has completed the acquisition of 30 pubs from family-owned brewer and pub operator McMullen’s.

The pubs, located predominantly across Hertfordshire and Essex, boast strong trading histories, distinctive heritage and established positions at the heart of their local communities.

The acquisition represents a small but strategically important addition to Punch’s estate. Pubs include the Millstream (Hertford), Great Eastern Tavern (Hertford) and the George IV (Sawbridgeworth).



James Croft, Group Strategy and Commercial Director at Punch Pubs & Co, said:

“We’re delighted to have completed the acquisition of these pubs from McMullen’s. This is a fantastic collection of pubs with real heritage, strong community roots and proven operators running them day to day, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Punch family.

“Our focus remains on long-term partnerships, investing in our pubs and supporting our Publicans and Management Partners to help their businesses succeed as we work towards being the 5-star pub company.”

McMullen’s said the future stewardship of the pubs and their Publicans was central to its decision-making.

Tom McMullen, Joint Managing Director of McMullen’s, added:

“There are some phenomenal independent operators in these businesses, and it was important to us that they transferred to an owner who possesses both the scale and strategic direction necessary to offer improved support, and is willing and able to provide the financial commitment that these pubs deserve. We are also grateful to our tenanted operations team who have continued to grow this part of the business and are supporting through the transition.”