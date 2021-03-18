Punch Pubs Invest £1m In Outdoor Spaces

Share Tweet Share Email

Punch Pubs las launched a £1M outdoor investment scheme, to support their pubs in preparing for outdoor reopening in April.

Outdoor spaces such as beer gardens, patios and courtyards have never been so important in the world of pubs. Inside|Outside is an investment programme specifically designed to help Punch Publicans to maximise the opportunity of trading safely outside whilst complying with Government guidance.

The success of the scheme will allow many pubs to open outdoors on the 12th of April, including plenty that previously would have not had the capacity. This has contributed to a fantastic total of 662 (72%) Punch pubs in England set to welcome guests back to their local on 12th April.

As part of the Publican-led scheme, Punch is investing over one million pounds, transforming hundreds of outdoor spaces nationally, providing a safe space for communities to reconnect and enjoy a pint & a bite to eat, in a space that can be enjoyed all year round.

Punch and their Publicans have been working in tandem to create solutions from new furniture to stretch tents, festoon lighting, cosy huts, and all-important outdoor heating. The scheme has already seen hundreds of projects completed across the country, with many more currently underway.

Andy Spencer, Managing Director, says: “Working together with hundreds of our Publicans, we have breathed new life into many of our pub gardens and outdoor spaces. Creating safe, warm, and welcome environments to give our guests fantastic experiences when we reopen and for the future. Like all of our Publicans able to reopen, we are excited to welcome our customers back in April. However, it remains vitally important to remember that pubs will be operating at a significantly reduced capacity. We need restrictions to continue to be relaxed during the reopening period to ensure the long-term survival of the Great British Pub”.