Radical Change To Save Scottish Pubs From Extinction Is Missing From Budget – CAMRA

Commenting on the Scottish Budget, CAMRA Director for Scotland Sarah Crawford said:

“Pubs are at the heart of local communities across Scotland. They act as important social hubs, helping to tackle loneliness and social isolation – yet many are suffering from unfair business rates.

“CAMRA welcomes the retention of the Small Business Bonus Scheme in yesterday’s Budget, along with the capping of business rates increases for most businesses in the hospitality sector.

“However, these measures are a sticking plaster. The Scottish Government should commit to radical changes to the business rates system so that pubs are treated fairly, and in the meantime consider a specific business rates relief scheme for pubs. These steps are vital if we are to save pubs in communities across the country from closure.”