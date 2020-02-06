AA Guide To Introduce Charge For Rosettes Scheme

The AA Guide, theUK-wide popular restaurant guide, is set to introduce charges for “standalone” restaurants, pubs and hotels around the UK who wish to be included in the rosette scheme and guide, and will apply to existing award holders and new restaurants wishing to be reviewed.

Businesses that have been awarded AA rosettes will have to pay £150 +vat by the end of March, and failure to pay could result in the loss of the prestigious award. However, the fee only applies to outlets who have received one or two rosettes, while those with more rosettes, and those that fail to achieve any, will not be subject to the fee.

The AA said that it was necessary to charge the fee in order to ensure the inspection scheme, which has operated since 1956, remains sustainable. The charge will help to cover the cost of visits to sites by AA inspectors, who pay their own bill and provide feedback to chefs and restaurateurs.

An AA spokesperson said: “In return for the fee, restaurants will be part of the rosette scheme, receiving: website entry, with up to 20 images; an image in the Restaurant Guide; an entry in the next Restaurant or Pub Guide; the AA’s quarterly magazine, Quality Matters; regular newsletter and industry updates; and more.”

The payment is for the whole year and includes an entry into the annual restaurant guide and the newly launched website. The AA 2021 Guide will be published in September.

The change is likely to affect more than 2,000 listed businesses, plus new ones wishing to be included. However, the AA Guide no longer accepts recommendations or applications, as local inspectors decide which restaurants will be reviewed in the area.