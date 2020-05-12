Ramco Foodservices Predicts An Abundance Of Surplus Catering Equipment

Ramco Foodservices is predicting significant growth in the availability and reuse of surplus catering equipment as operators adjust to a radically different out of home market.

The nation’s leading catering reseller says that it is already seeing operators remodelling kitchens to focus on take-away services or reducing capacity to reflect market conditions. This is leading to a surge in enquiries for ways to manage unwanted kit.

A recent Ramco hosted webinar for CEDA members was well subscribed with operators keen to learn more about the disposals process and the benefits that are available to businesses engaging in effective management of surplus assets.

In the last two weeks Ramco has completed two large decommissioning projects. One was from the closure of a contract caterer’s Central Production Unit (CPU), the other a London NHS Hospital Kitchen transitioning to cook freeze catering techniques.

The company is expecting the market for surplus equipment to grow significantly as, if expected, many outlets do not reopen after the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end. They cite the latest CGA Business Confidence Survey that says 32% of senior executives are anticipating the need to permanently close pub, bar and restaurant sites.

Paul Fieldhouse, who leads Ramco Foodservices business development said: “The hospitality sector has been devastated by the COVID-19 crisis and there will inevitably be business failures, so we predict opportunities to help operators and owners mitigate potential losses. Equally it’s a great time to pick up a bargain.

“Looking ahead, fast food and takeaway chains are piloting reopenings, but not without a significant change to the way that food is prepared and served. We expect to see the introduction of conveyor belt service, AI waiters and a reduction in restaurant capacity, which will create an abundance of surplus catering equipment following reopening.”

He added: “Coronavirus has accelerated demand for the disposal of redundant equipment. The desire to purchase second-hand appliances has been increasing exponentially over the last few years. This is largely the result of a changing dynamic, with foodservice operators under more pressure to take responsibility for their environmental contribution, reduce their overheads and attract more customers.