RBH Hospitality Strengthens Relationship with Accor Through New Ibis Signing

Management company, RBH Hospitality Management has been appointed to operate Ibis Edinburgh Centre Royal Mile, further expanding its long-term relationship with Accor and strengthening its presence in the Scottish capital. The hotel also marks the start of a new partnership with hotel investor Legal & General.

The new signing signals a strong start to 2026 for RBH, as the company continues to grow its portfolio and make progress against its vision of being the partner of choice for hospitality investors.

Ibis Edinburgh Centre Royal Mile is located in the heart of the city, on the Royal Mile and offers 99 hotel rooms across a variety of accommodation types, as well as an on-site bar & restaurant.

The hotel marks RBH’s sixth property in the Ibis brand family, with three Ibis and three Ibis Styles properties now in the RBH portfolio. It also builds on RBH’s footprint in Edinburgh following The Edinburgh Grand, a Luxury Collection, Edinburgh; Old Town Chambers Autograph Collection and Abbey Strand Apartments joining RBH’s Edinburgh portfolio in July 2025.

David Hart, CEO of RBH said:

“This signing underscores the strong momentum in our business as we enter 2026. Adding this property to our portfolio not only reinforces our strategic expansion in key UK locations but also deepens our long-term and successful partnership with Accor.”