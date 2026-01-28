Real Grease Management — Not Automatic Guesswork

Share Post Share Email

For 33 years, Aluline has solved the hygiene and compliance challenges that “automatic” boxes promise—but rarely deliver. We design, manufacture, install, and maintain stainless-steel grease traps and biological dosing systems (no enzymes, no gimmicks) that keep commercial kitchens flowing, odour-free, and fully compliant across the UK.

Every site is different. That’s why our engineers size and configure each trap to your actual volumes and fixtures, then pair it with biological dosing—naturally occurring bacteria that digest fats, oils, and grease (FOG) at source without pushing grease downstream. The result is less scraping, fewer callouts, and stable effluent quality that satisfies landlords, water companies, and environmental teams.

Because we build what we install, our units are robust, serviceable, and built to last—from compact under-sink separators to heavy-duty, in-ground interceptors for high-throughput sites. And with UK-wide maintenance plans, alarm options, and clear service records, we help operators prove compliance and avoid costly disruption.

If kitchen hygiene is mission-critical, don’t gamble on small plastic “automatic” gadgets and enzyme quick fixes. Choose the team that’s been on-site, in kitchens, and under sinks for over three decades—Aluline: engineered solutions, expert installation, and lifetime support.

Aluline — Design. Manufacture. Install. Maintain. Comply.

www.alulinegreasetraps.com | enquiry@alulinegroup.com | 01928 563 532

UK | Ireland | Portugal | UAE • ISO 9001 • ISO 14001 • ISO 45001 • 30-Year On-Site Warranty