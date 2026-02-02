The Smart Switch: Why More Kitchens Are Moving to High Oleic Oils

Share Post Share Email

In the heat of a professional kitchen, oil does a lot of heavy lifting. From deep-frying to dressings, it’s the invisible backbone of flavour, texture, and consistency. But not all oils are created equal — and many chefs are now quietly making a change that’s transforming both their food and their bottom line.

High Oleic Sunflower Oil (HOSO) is emerging as the smarter choice for busy kitchens. Its unique composition means it stays liquid at room temperature — so it’s easy to work with, whether you’re portioning for prep or blending for sauces. It’s also naturally high in monounsaturated fats, supporting a healthier approach to frying and cooking without compromising on flavour.

Where HOSO truly shines, however, is in efficiency and longevity. Thanks to its exceptional resistance to oxidation, it can withstand high temperatures and prolonged use without breaking down. The result? Less frequent oil changes, consistent food quality, and measurable savings on kitchen costs — all while reducing waste.

Sustainability-minded caterers are also taking note. Sourced from crops grown with lower environmental impact and processed without the need for tropical cultivation, HOSO offers a cleaner, more responsible alternative for modern operations that value traceability and stewardship.

For professional kitchens striving for better performance, better food, and better value — it’s time to think high oleic.

