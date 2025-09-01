Reform Our Rates: Over 600 Pubs Call On Chancellor To Modernise Unfair Tax System

Landlords of 613 pubs have signed an open letter to the Chancellor urging her to reform business rates to provide “breathing space to invest” in their pubs.
The letter calls for a specific, lower business rates multiplier for all pubs at the Autumn Budget, giving them a 20p discount on their current rate. Across Greene King’s managed pub estate, the move could realise £13.7m in immediate annual savings if introduced at the Budget, or an average of £10,000 per pub.
The publicans, who operate 613 pubs owned by Greene King in all corners of England, argue the discount on business rates would “recognise the unique economic and social value pubs bring to communities across the UK” and “provide immediate relief” to their businesses.
Business rates are set to rise for many pubs next year as a result of upcoming property revaluations and the removal of temporary relief. If the Chancellor does not introduce a lower business rates multiplier, publicans are set to pay thousands of pounds more.
Some examples include:
Hayley Pellegrini, Landlord at The Portland Arms, Cambridge who has experienced a £7,000 increase in business rates at the pub this year. She has had to reduce midweek opening hours and fears that hiring part-time staff “may not even be financially viable” soon because of additional employee costs, such as the reduced threshold for employers’ National Insurance Contributions. She is picking up extra hours herself and says that she’s paying herself less than minimum wage for the hours she’s working.
Mark Annear, Landlord at The Cott Inn, Dartington, Devon who has seen his business rates bill jump by 175% from £400 per month in 2024 to £1,100 per month in 2025. Despite previously having won multiple ‘Pub of the Year’ prizes, Mark is struggling to juggle the bills and recently chose not to replace a manager who had departed as he could no longer afford to pay the wages.
Dianne Irving, Landlord at The Crown, Carlisle who has had to cope with her business rates increasing by 140%, up from £536 per month in 2024 to £1,287 per month in 2025.
Longer term, the letter also outlines the need for the Treasury to deliver on its promise of delivering fundamental reform of the business rates system, recommending that the Valuation Office Agency calculate pubs’ rateable values on profitability instead of turnover to “better reflect the realities of running a pub and help ease the burden on the sector.”
Nationally, the 39,989 pubs in England and Wales account for just 0.4% of business turnover but pay 2.1% of the national business rates bill. If taxed proportionately, the pubs sector would pay £130 million instead of the £637 million it currently pays.
Chris Windle, Greene King Pub Partner and Managing Director of My Yorkshire Pubs Limited, said: “In recent years, we’ve seen costs rise on everything across each of our five pubs. We’re a small family-run business and are unable to cope with the increases in wages, energy and food that are stretching our bottom line. Even the price of toilet roll has nearly doubled since before the pandemic and our overhead costs are up almost 20%. This year’s reduction in business rates relief is a final straw that risks breaking the bank for us. We need urgent changes from the Chancellor at the Budget to introduce a lower business rates multiplier and ease the pressure on pubs.”
Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King and Chair of the BBPA, said: “Business rates are one of the biggest barriers to growth in the pub sector, placing a disproportionate burden on businesses of all sizes. The widespread support for these proposals shows the transformative impact that they could have, unlocking investment in every corner of the country. We urge the Chancellor to listen to these calls and deliver a lower multiplier for pubs at the Budget as a step towards the promised long-term reform to fix the system and ensure it fairly represents today’s business realities.”
Some of the landlords that have signed the letter will have the opportunity to meet with MPs to discuss their experiences and the need to change the system at an event hosted by Greene King at Portcullis House in Westminster on Monday 8 September. Greene King has estimated that the two changes it’s proposing to business rates could unlock in excess of £20m a year from Greene King’s 1,500 managed pubs alone.
Dear Chancellor,
As publicans who collectively run pubs right across the country, we are joining together to urge you to use the Autumn Budget to deliver the truly meaningful reform of the business rates system that the Government has promised.
The current system is a heavy burden on our sector, which has already seen significant cost rises in recent years, and it is stifling our ability to deliver the economic growth that our country needs.
Our pubs sit at the heart of communities nationwide – bringing people together, backing local causes, and offering job opportunities to people from all walks of life. Collectively, we employ thousands of people from all ages and backgrounds but in particular we provide first jobs for those who either because of their age or other circumstances have not had a job before.
We are proud of the support that we provide to the cities, towns and villages that we serve. We are not a sector of the economy that is just focused in certain regions or cities of the UK: we are everywhere to provide a space for community groups, sports teams and individuals to come together and share in each other’s company, helping to combat loneliness and to grow and strengthen communities across the country. We offer rewarding and varied careers that help to get people into work and drive the local economy. Any support for pubs is support that touches every geographical part of the country.
We share your ambition to grow the UK economy and put more money in people’s pockets. While pubs are well placed to support local growth, intense cost pressures are making survival increasingly difficult. Since the pandemic, energy bills have more than tripled, food and drink costs have surged, and wages have climbed sharply.
With costs rising across the board, many pubs are struggling to make ends meet, leaving them less able to invest in staff, improve their spaces, or support local economic growth.
Business rates are one of the most significant costs we face. The system is outdated and hits pubs disproportionately: our sector accounts for just 0.4% of UK business turnover, yet pays 2.1% of the total business rates bill – while others, like online retailers, don’t contribute their fair share. Many of us have also seen sharp increases this year following the cut in Retail, Hospitality and Leisure relief from 75% to 40%, adding thousands to our bills.
We face an even steeper rise next year, driven by the upcoming property revaluations and for many of us the removal of the relief entirely. The last revaluation, based on pandemic-distorted data, kept many rateable values artificially low – but the next, using post-Covid figures, is set to push them sharply upwards. Without targeted support, this risks piling yet more financial pressure onto businesses already at breaking point.
To address this, we urge you to introduce a 20p discount to the business rates multiplier for all pubs. This would provide immediate relief in the face of other challenging cost rises and particularly for those of us who run our own business and received business rates relief in recent years, and would recognise the unique economic and social value pubs bring to communities across the UK.
In the longer term, we welcome the Treasury’s work to explore fundamental reform. At present, the Valuation Office Agency calculates pubs’ rateable values based on turnover, with limited regard for the high fixed costs and low margins typical of our sector. This approach overstates our ability to pay and drives up our rates bill. A shift to using profitability as the basis for valuation would provide a more accurate picture of a pub’s economic position, delivering a fairer system that better reflects the realities of running a pub and helps ease the burden on the sector.
With many pubs under serious pressure, we urge you to use the Budget to provide immediate relief on business rates – giving us the breathing space to invest in our people and our premises. We are ready to deliver the growth and jobs your Government wants to see. Now we need you to reduce the regulatory burden holding us back and ensure pubs can thrive.
