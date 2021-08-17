Renowned Chefs Return To Cook Up A Storm For Their Industry Colleagues Affected By The Covid-19 Pandemic

Share Tweet Share Email

A fabulous team of the country’s finest chefs return following the pandemic for a fundraising dinner at Manchester’s five-star Lowry Hotel on Monday November 29th.

This long-awaited fundraising dinner, hosted by Paul Askew of The Art School Restaurant, celebrates the return of in-person events where four of Hospitality Action’s ‘Chefs at Home’ cookbook contributors; Ellis Barrie, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Tom Kerridge and Gary Usher will treat guests to an ‘out of this world’ four course dinner.

Hospitality Action launched their Chefs at Home cookbook to mark the one-year anniversary of the first national lockdown. The book includes over 100 recipes that 54 of the UK’s leading chefs cooked at home during lockdown with their families.

As the industry’s charity, Hospitality Action continues to provide support to all those who work, or have ever worked in hospitality. The Chefs at Home at The Lowry Hotel Fundraising Dinner will help all those in the hospitality industry who have faced hard times during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive of Hospitality Action said: “The last 16 months have been a challenging time for many, so we are really looking forward to welcoming back the industry with a wonderful dinner cooked by such a fantastic line up of chefs. Not only will guests have a great time, but they’ll leave knowing they have helped contribute to the recovery of hospitality following the pandemic.”

The kitchen team:

Starter Lisa Goodwin-Allen Northcote

Fish course Ellis Barrie Lerpwl

Main course Tom Kerridge Hand and Flowers

Dessert Gary Usher and Richard Sharples Elite Bistros

Tickets for the Chefs at Home at The Lowry Hotel Fundraising Dinner are £120 per person, or £1,250 for a table of ten – including cocktails and canapés, four course dinner with wine and guests will have the chance to pose Tom Kerridge their questions during the live Q&A. Copies of The Sunday Times Bestseller cookbook, signed by all four chefs cooking, can also be purchased alongside tickets.

For tickets – contact Sophie Stevens on 020 3004 5505