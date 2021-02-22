Restaurant Groups Pressure Government To Bring Back Eat Out to Help Out

Over 300 restaurant groups, led by takeaway giant Deliveroo, have written to the Prime Minister to urge the government to run the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme again once hospitality is allowed to reopen in order to help the struggling sector.

The scheme, run in August of last year, offered 50% off meals in order to encourage wary customers back in to restaurants and pubs, with the Treasury covering the shortfall.August saw increased bookings and revenues compared to earlier in 2020 while on August 3rd bookings were 10% higher than in 2019.

In that period the scheme was used over 100 million times, but many felt that the impact was short-lived, especially given the increased restrictions that quickly followed the incentives.

Luke Davis, CEO of IW Capital and owner of seaside hospitality venue Rockwater:

“More practical supports needs to of been offered to the sector. Gimmicky support schemes like Eat Out to Help Out were great at the start, but were never going to be enough.The other measures in this letter will also help but once again delay the problem to another, later, time.