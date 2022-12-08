Retail and Hospitality Spend Set to Reach £281m During World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final Stage

Share Tweet Share Email

The 2022 World Cup Quarter-Final stage is predicted to bring in a combined £281 million for retail and hospitality venues across the nation, according to a new report.

The World Cup 2022 Spending Report1 by VoucherCodes.co.uk predicts that 27.7 million consumers will watch the World Cup during the Quarter-Final stage, from their homes, pubs, bars and restaurants.

Rising living costs, coupled with it being first ever winter World Cup, mean 22.7 million consumers will be tuning in from home in a bid to save money, providing a predicted £182.5 million boost to retailers. The majority of this spend will come from food and drink sales, which are set to hit £121.1 million, plus sportswear (£28.3 million), TV electricals (£23.7 million), and souvenirs (£9.4 million).

Hospitality sales are predicted to hit £98 million as 6.4 million fans prepare to head out and watch the quarter-final stage from their local hospitality venue. It’s expected that pubs, bars and restaurants will sell 16.3 million pints as the final eight teams fight for a place in the semi-final stage – a 44% increase on the number of pints poured during the Round-of-16 games (11.3 million).

England v France, Saturday 10th December

When it comes to England vs France specifically, the vast majority of the total Quarter-Finals expenditure will occur during this game, with retail and hospitality venues predicted to earn £222.5 million from the knockout fixture, as 26.9 million fans tune in.

With 21.1 million spectators predicted to watch England’s big game from home, overall retail sales are set to reach £153.3 million, comprised primarily of £100.4 million worth of food and drink. The rest of the figure is made up of sportwear (£23.5 million), TV electricals (£19.7 million) and souvenirs (£7.8 million).

Hospitality venues are set to bring in £71.2 million, including £52.6 million in drink sales, with a further £18.6 million being generated through food sales for the game.

Maureen McDonagh, SVP International and Managing Director at VoucherCodes.co.uk, commented:

“2022 has been a tough year for the hospitality sector, as consumers continue monitoring their spending amidst the cost-of-living crisis. However, it’s encouraging for pubs, bars, and restaurants to see fans are still getting behind The Three Lions while spending responsibly.

“There are plenty of ways hospitality venues can drum up further business throughout the later stages of the tournament. Whether it’s offering pre-booked VIP seating, discounts on food for large groups, or providing drinks packages during the game, its important venues offer value for money to the predicted 6.2 million customers who are planning to brave the cold and watch matches from outside of their homes.”