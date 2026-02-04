Rethinking Hand Hygiene in Hospitality: Why SUDZERØ Sets a New Standard 

Share Post Share Email

In hospitality and foodservice, many operations are locked into soap systems built around bulky goods, hidden costs, and hard-to-recycle waste. Amplify Goods believes it’s time to rethink that.

Enter SUDZERØ – the company’s newest innovation following the launch of their re:mind range in 2024.

SUDZERØ’s advanced and circular-enabled handwash system is designed specifically for high-demand commercial environments like catering, kitchens, and washrooms.

With SUDZERØ, Amplify Goods hopes to challenge industry norms.

• It challenges “free” proprietary dispensers – often with a high cost per litre. SUDZERØ reduces lifetime expenditure through efficient dosing, long-lasting hardware, and minimal consumable waste. Operationally, teams benefit from fewer deliveries, fewer changeovers, and considerably less waste to dispose of.

• It delivers a radically reduced footprint: the future is water-free shipping, freeing up crowded lorries and storerooms. 99.96% naturally derived and vegan, its circular-enabled refill system offers an 84%+ carbon saving compared to traditional liquid handwash (backed by an LCA), no single use plastic waste, and even upcycles cardboard packaging.

• Its lightweight powder-to-foam formulation costs less to produce and less to package, so it costs 50% less than Amplify Goods’ own traditional liquid handwash.

• And while practical savings take the lead, SUDZERØ also delivers on social value, providing vital living wage work experience for people facing barriers to employment such as homelessness and disability for every sachet.

It’s a hygiene solution aligned with the evolving expectations of guests, staff and regulators alike. For hospitality operators looking to reduce clutter, cut costs, and meet rising ESG standards, SUDZERØ isn’t just a new product – it’s a smarter, future-ready system built for the realities of modern hospitality.

For further information please see the advert on this page or visit www.amplifygoods.org/sudzero