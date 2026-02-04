Share Post Share Email

Severn Cider are multi award winning artisan cider and perry makers.

We make whole juice draught and bottled ciders and perry using locally grown apples and pears.

Since 1956 we have been making cider at our family home and now cider mill. Set within 4 acres of heritage orchards and established gardens, we are situated on the banks of the River Severn in Awre, the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire.

We are continuing to plant cider apple and perry pear trees at our new orchards in Blakeney, home of the famous Blakeney Red Perry pear.

www.severncider.com