Revealed: The Top 10 Best Places To Celebrate The Euros

Share Tweet Share Email

New data has revealed the UK’s top 10 locations most excited for UEFA Euro 2024. The research was conducted by experts at NZCasinoClub, who analysed Google search data over the last 12 months to establish which UK locations are the most excited about the Euros. The study looked at Google searches of the five most Googled UEFA Euro 2024 terms to calculate the monthly search interest per 100,000 residents. Researchers also identified the number of pubs and bars within five miles screening football for the locations searching the Euro’s the most.

Durham topped the list of places most excited about the Euros, with a monthly average search volume of 2,654 per 100,000 residents. To put that into perspective, Durham searches for the Euros 154% more per capita than Bristol, which ranked 10th out of the top 10 cities. Within five miles of Durham, 61 pubs and bars are televising football, 28 of which include a beer garden. Durham’s neighbouring location, Newcastle, landed in 11th place, whilst Sunderland ranked 74th.

In second place is Warwick, with an average of 1,659 searches a month per 100,000 people. Warwick has the smallest population of the top 10, and its residents’ top two searches are for ‘Euro 2024’ and ‘Euro qualifiers’. Out of the 106 pubs and bars in Warwick, 42% are screening the football, 27 of which have a beer garden. Warwick’s closest cities, Birmingham and Coventry, ranked 16th and 24th for searching the Euro’s the most.

In third place is Edinburgh, with an average of 1,149 monthly searches for the Euros per 100,000 people. There are 423 pubs and bars within five miles of Edinburgh, 33% of which are screening football. Out of the 138 pubs and bars screening football, 26 of those have beer gardens. Other high-ranking areas in Scotland include Glasgow in fifth, Aberdeen in 17th and Dundee in 26th.

Manchester is fourth place, with 1,323 average monthly searches per 100,000 people. Manchester has 40% of its pubs and bars showing football; within the 216 pubs and bars showing football, 95 of them include a beer garden.

Glasgow is just behind in fifth place, with 1,233 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. Glasgow residents have a slightly higher percentage of pubs and bars screening football than Manchester at 39%, with 155 pubs and bars showing football out of 396 pubs and bars. 41 out of the 155 pubs with football include a beer garden.

In sixth place is Bolton, with 1,155 monthly searches per 100,000 people. Bolton has the highest percentages of the North West locations listed in the top 10 of most likely getting a table at a pub or bar screening the football, with 47% of the pubs and bars showing football in the area. Within five miles of Bolton, there are 103 pubs and bars showing football, 48 of which have a beer garden.

In seventh is Croydon, with an average of 1,154 searches a month per 100,000 people. More than half of Croydon pubs and bars are showing football at 54%. Out of the 131 pubs screening football, 61 include a beer garden.

Salford is in eighth place, with an average of 1,075 searches a month per 100,000 residents. Residents in Salford have a lower choice of pubs and bars than Manchester and Bolton, screening the football at 37%. Salford has 169 pubs and bars showing football, nearly half of which have a beer garden.

Just after that is London, with an average of 1,057 searches a month per 100,000 people. Londoners have the choice of 1,009 pubs and bars showing the football, 590 of which include a beer garden. This equates to the capital of England having 51% of pubs and bars showing the football in London.

Finally, rounding off the list in tenth place is Bristol, with 1,045 monthly searches on average per 100,000 people. Bristol has 395 pubs as bars, with 53% of those screening the football. Out of the 53%, 120 have a beer garden.

Oxford, Derby, Hull, Birkenhead, Rotherham, Poole, Woking, Northampton, Burton upon Trent, and Crawley are the 10 locations least excited about the Euros. Adam Parker at NZCasinoClub commented on the findings: “There is anticipation and excitement across the UK as pubs and bars gear up for the prestigious UEFA Euro 2024 tournament scheduled for June. It’s amazing to see cities and towns across the country come together to watch their national team.

“Manchester, Bolton, and Salford are in the top 10 of the study, as Greater Manchester is known for its passionate football culture. The Euros has the potential to provide a significant financial boost to pubs and bars through a massive increase in footfall and sales opportunities.”