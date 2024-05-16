Heartwood Collection Acquires The Manor Inn, Godalming

Share Tweet Share Email

Award-winning hospitality group Heartwood Collection has acquired The Manor Inn, Godalming from Whitbread Plc.

The acquisition will see the 16 bedroom site renamed as “The Ragged Robin” in a nod to the location and will undergo a multi-million pound refurbishment to create a further three bedrooms, 150 internal covers and 100 external covers.

The work will see the creation of a warm and cosy pub to the front and an extended dining room to the rear overlooking the extensive garden which backs on to the River Wey. The renovation will inject the site with Heartwood’s signature warm, quirky character to reflect the 18th century roots of this building and its beautiful location overlooking the River Wey and meadows.

Located in Godalming, The Ragged Robin dates back to the 18th century and was originally a tannery. Over the years it became a private residence before becoming a hotel in the 1930’s. The acquisition of The Ragged Robin follows the Group’s recent acquisition of The Old Crown in Great Bookham and will become the Group’s second pub with rooms in Surrey following the opening of The White Horse in Dorking earlier this year. The opening of The Ragged Robin will create 90 jobs when it reopens in early 2025.

The acquisition of The Ragged Robin continues Heartwood’s ambitious growth plan to grow to more than 60 sites with a turnover of £133m by 2027. Backed by Alchemy Partners, the Group recently secured an additional £100m of funding from Alchemy and its banking partner, OakNorth Bank, to support the growth which will create a further 750 jobs.

Richard Ferrier, CEO, Heartwood Collection, said:

“We’re delighted to have been able to acquire this fantastic pub in Godalming from Whitbread. Having looked for an opportunity to open in Godalming for a long time, we are delighted to have found such a beautiful location on the River Wey. We plan to transform both the pub and the rooms with the aim of creating something very special.”