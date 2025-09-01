Rockliffe Hall Completes On The Purchase Of Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa

Share Post Share Email

Administrators PKF Littlejohn Advisory has completed the sale of the trade and assets of the Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa to a new company, The Feversham Arms (2025) Limited, a company owned by Rockliffe Hall Limited. The sale was completed on the 29th August.

Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa is a 33-bedroom boutique hotel and spa located in the traditional market town of Helmsley, North Yorkshire. The hotel welcomes guests from all over the world to relax, indulge, and experience the famously warm Yorkshire hospitality in a well-considered boutique countryside retreat.

Rockliffe Hall, an award-winning five-star resort hotel with spa, golf course and multiple restaurants on the County Durham and North Yorkshire border, also owns The Pheasant Hotel, a quintessentially English country inn in Harome, North Yorkshire.

The hotel will continue to operate in its current format and all employees will be transferred under TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations), with all contracted terms and conditions remaining the same.

The new owners wish to thank the administrators, and in particular Oliver Collinge and Liz Sapsted, for their co-operation in ensuring a smooth transition of ownership. The legal work for the purchasers was undertaken by a team from Womble Bond Dickinson’s Newcastle office, led by Simon Watts.

Joint Administrator, Oliver Collinge commented:

“We are delighted to have completed this sale to Rockliffe. We would like to extend our thanks to the staff at the hotel; they have made a huge contribution to ensuring a successful outcome by maintaining the high levels of service that the hotel’s guests expect, despite the challenges and uncertainty that administration brings. We would also like to thank Rockliffe for a smooth transaction – we are sure the hotel will go from strength to strength under their ownership.”