Over Two Decades Behind the Bar, Manager’s Passion for Cheshire Pub Shines On

Salford-based independent brewer and pub company, Hydes is celebrating one of its longest serving and most dedicated team members, Iain Craig, general manager of The Bull’s Head in Lymm, Cheshire, who has been with the company for 23 years.

Iain, who has managed the popular village pub for the past four years, has played a key role in building its reputation as a welcoming destination for locals and visitors alike.

Earlier this summer, The Bull’s Head underwent a £160,000 refurbishment as part of Hydes’ multi-million pound investment programme across its estate. The transformation has revitalised the pub’s interior, creating a contemporary yet traditional space that reflects its community roots, with Iain at the helm to ensure guests enjoy the very best in hospitality.

Over his two decades with Hydes, Iain has worked at and managed a number of pubs across the North West, earning a reputation for his hands-on leadership, commitment to quality and deep understanding of the communities he serves. At The Bull’s Head, he has introduced popular weekly events including live music, live sports screenings, team games and a Wednesday curry night in partnership with local favourite Naz’s Spice Lounge.

Speaking about his long service and the recent refurbishment, Iain said:

“Hydes has been a huge part of my life for more than 20 years, and I’m incredibly proud to still be doing what I love. The Bull’s Head is a fantastic pub with a brilliant community, and the investment Hydes has made means we can continue to offer the warm, friendly and memorable experience that our customers expect. I’ve seen the pub industry change a lot over the years, but the heart of it has always been people, and that’s what keeps me passionate about this role.”

Adam Mayers, managing director of Hydes Brewery, added:

“Iain is an outstanding general manager whose dedication and passion embody the values of Hydes. 23 years of service in this industry is an exceptional achievement and testament to his skill, professionalism and commitment to his customers. The Bull’s Head is in great hands with Ian leading the team, and we’re proud to have him as part of the Hydes family.”