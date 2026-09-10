Royal Dyche Crowned PubAid Community Pub Hero 2026

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The Royal Dyche in Burnley has been crowned the PubAid Community Pub Hero 2026, as pubs from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were recognised for their extraordinary contribution to their communities.

The winners of the PubAid Community Pub Hero Awards 2026, sponsored by Diageo and supported by the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group (APPBG), were announced at a special reception at the House of Commons last night (8 September).

The Royal Dyche took the overall title after also being named Community Sport Hero for England, with judges particularly impressed by the sheer breadth of its commitment to Burnley.

The pub has transformed itself to a venue that is fiercely proud of its town, using everything from grassroots sport and live music to mental health initiatives, free meals, fundraising and community events to bring people together.

It has raised more than £50,000 for charities and invested more than £10,000 in grassroots sport, while providing opportunities for local performers, tackling loneliness and supporting people across its community.

Des O’Flanagan, Co-Founder of PubAid, said: “Every year these awards remind us just how extraordinary the contribution of pubs to their communities really is, and this year was no exception.

“The Royal Dyche stood out because community is embedded in almost everything it does. Its commitment goes far beyond any one initiative – it understands, celebrates and champions Burnley and continually finds new ways to make a positive difference to the people who live there.

“But these awards are also about celebrating the incredible work happening in pubs right across the UK. From fundraising hundreds of thousands of pounds and keeping grassroots sport alive to tackling isolation, creating inclusive spaces and driving environmental action, our winners demonstrate just how valuable pubs are to the communities they serve.”

Elisabeth Rochford, ESG Lead, Diageo GB said: “The best pubs are about much more than hospitality. They bring people together and support their local communities. From backing local causes and grassroots sport to creating welcoming spaces for everyone, these winners show the positive difference a community pub can make. Diageo is proud to support the PubAid Community Pub Hero Awards and congratulate everyone recognised.”

Winners across the UK

The Community Sport Hero winners were The Royal Dyche, Burnley (England); The Athletic Arms, Edinburgh (Scotland); Wild Horse Tap Room, Llandudno (Wales); and Teddy’s of Bangor (Northern Ireland).

winners were The Royal Dyche, Burnley (England); The Athletic Arms, Edinburgh (Scotland); Wild Horse Tap Room, Llandudno (Wales); and Teddy’s of Bangor (Northern Ireland). The Community Fundraising Hero winners were The Beeswing, North Yorkshire, part of Punch Pubs (England); The Auld Hoose, Kinghorn (Scotland); The Bull Inn, Llannerchymedd, Anglesey (Wales); and Patsy’s Bar, Coleraine (Northern Ireland).

winners were The Beeswing, North Yorkshire, part of Punch Pubs (England); The Auld Hoose, Kinghorn (Scotland); The Bull Inn, Llannerchymedd, Anglesey (Wales); and Patsy’s Bar, Coleraine (Northern Ireland). The UK Community Sustainability Hero was The Old House at Home, Surrey, part of Shepherd Neame.

was The Old House at Home, Surrey, part of Shepherd Neame. The Community Support Herowinners were The Oxleathers, Stafford (England); The Islay Inn, Glasgow, part of Greene King (Scotland); The Halfway Pub, Abergavenny (Wales); and Bullhouse East, Belfast (Northern Ireland).

The evening also saw Tonia Antoniazzi MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, presented with a special award recognising her tireless work championing pubs and her support for PubAid, the Beer Group and the wider industry. It is the first time PubAid has presented the special award.

The 2026 awards attracted hundreds of entries from across the UK and a record number of nominations from MPs, highlighting growing recognition in Parliament of the role pubs play within their constituencies.

Des O’Flanagan added: “The record number of MP nominations this year is particularly encouraging. MPs see first-hand the role these pubs play in their constituencies, and their engagement helps us continue to get the message into Parliament that pubs are so much more than places to have a drink.”