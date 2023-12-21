Rum and Reggae: Our Adventure So Far

Share Tweet Share Email

The seed of Rum and Reggae was born from our love for tunes and of course, rum. Blending the sunny sounds of reggae with our renowned rum punch was a no-brainer and we knew this experience needed to be shared. Venturing out, we hit the road to spread the Rum and Reggae joy at festivals and food events. And guess what? People loved it!

From punch to product, we crafted our signature ‘serious rum,’ a 40% abv golden tipple that shines in cocktails and pairs perfectly with your favourite soft drink. Our initial success paved the way for our next creation: a rum infused with honey sourced from rescue bees.

As the buzz grew, our reach extended to pubs, clubs, restaurants, and bars, revealing a demand for our rums with a difference. Our brand’s visuals are a burst of excitement – simple, fun, and full of colour, they effortlessly capture the heart of Rum and Reggae whilst drawing in customers with their vibrant charm.

Continuing our flavour journey we recently released two new tantalizing rums – mango and coffee. With rave reviews already pouring in, you can be sure that even more innovative flavours are in the pipeline. Stay tuned!

Now ready to spread sunshine nationwide through the hospitality trade.

Visit us on stand 567 at the Source Trade Show.