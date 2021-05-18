Sadiq Khan Launches London Eats Campaign

Share Tweet Share Email

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has launched the London Eats campaign to celebrate London’s best culinary offerings.

The inaugural stage of the mayor’s year-long Let’s Do London campaign, London Eats features street food and fine dining, food markets and drinks festivals, exclusive interviews, food trails, tube announcements, and restaurant unveilings.

As Covid restrictions ease, with the government continuing with the roadmap but asking the public to be mindful of the ongoing pressures of the virus and new strains, and AS more restaurants open up, the Mayor Sadiq Khan was joined by celebrity chefs and successful restaurateurs, Monica Galetti and Angela Hartnett MBE at Geoff Leong’s Chinatown restaurant Dumplings’ Legend, to launch this food-focused part of his Let’s Do London campaign to promote central London and protect jobs in the capital.

London Eats sees the coming together of some of London’s most famous chefs, hospitality venues and foodies to share their hidden gems, foodie trails and the must-try bars and restaurants they’re excited to get back to as London comes alive again over the summer. The series of insider tips features Indian-born British chef Asma Khan, French maître d’hôtel and star of Channel 4’s First Dates Fred Sirieix and Masterchef judge Monica Galetti as they highlight the huge variety of food on offer in the capital.

The Mayor has launched his Let’s Do London campaign in response to the huge challenges faced by central London’s hospitality and cultural industry because of the impact of the pandemic. Recent City Hall analysis of forecasts by VisitBritain showed that consumer spending in central London by overseas tourists was £7.4 billion lower throughout 2020, while domestic tourists will have spent £3.5 billion less.

Pre-pandemic, the hospitality sector employed nearly 3.2m people UK-wide, with nearly 18 per cent of jobs based in London, providing work for 568,000 Londoners – or 10 per cent of London’s employment. Data from 2017 shows that nationally the hospitality sector generated £72bn in Gross Value Added to the UK economy, with businesses in London accounting for £16.7bn – considerably more than any other region in the UK.

The Let’s Do London campaign and events programme is bringing together the capital’s world-leading hospitality, culture, nightlife and retail venues to promote all London has to offer. The blockbuster events programme will run during all four seasons this year – kicking off with the capital’s famous chefs, foodies and hospitality venues coming together to promote and celebrate London’s unbeatable food scene as part of London Eats.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m proud to be launching London Eats as part of my Let’s Do London campaign – the biggest domestic tourism campaign the capital has ever seen.

“The hospitality sector has been one of the hardest hit by the impact of the pandemic with too many jobs lost and under threat. As the Government continues with the roadmap and more businesses are able to open up, we are joining with famous chefs, foodies and hospitality venues to celebrate our city’s world-renowned industry. Together we will be sharing our favourite places to eat and drink in London and highlighting the huge range of exciting events and openings that will be taking place this summer.

“There is no doubt that our capital has the greatest food and drink offer in the world, and I’m proud to be getting the message out to Londoners and people across the country that the capital is ready and waiting to welcome you safely once again.”

Chef and restaurateur, Angela Hartnett MBE, added: “These past 18 months have been some of the toughest our industry has ever faced, so I’m pleased to be supporting a campaign that is promoting a reinvigoration of tourism in the heart of the city. The experience of dining out is one that so many of us have greatly missed, particularly in London where there are endless opportunities to experience a plethora of food and drink, whether it’s at a Michelin starred restaurant or an understated but delicious street food joint. I, along with my fellow restaurateurs, can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors. Let’s Do London.”

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, said: “After a year of crisis in hospitality, London Eats is just the boost we need, to remind people that it’s safe to come to London and enjoy the best gastronomy that the planet has to offer. London now has hundreds more reasons to visit, with something for everyone – you may not be able to travel around the globe but you can transport yourself through eating out across the capital. London has it all on a plate, and now it’s serving it up for everyone.”