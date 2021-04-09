Latest:

Food and Drink Recipes 

Scotch Beef Jerk Fillet Steak

Serves 4

Prep time – 15 mins

Cook time – 15 mins

Ingredients

4 x 170g Scotch Beef PGI fillet steaks

2 x heaped tsp dried thyme

1 x flat tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp allspice

1 x lime

2 x medium red onions, sliced

1 x 250g pack cauliflower rice

1 x red pepper, thinly sliced

1 x large avocado

15g fresh coriander, chopped

80 ml rapeseed oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

  1. Mix the thyme, chilli flakes, ground ginger, cinnamon and allspice together with the juice from half the lime – season with some salt and black pepper
  2. Put the steaks on a plate and rub over the jerk seasoning and put to one side to rest
  3. Heat the oil in a large frying pan – sauté the beef steaks for 4 mins each side for a medium finish
  4. Half the avocado, remove the stone and scoop out the flesh, chop finely and toss in the remaining lime juice
  5. Mix the rice, avocado, red pepper, red onion and coriander together
  6. Slice the cooked steaks and serve on top of the rice mixture