Scotch Beef Jerk Fillet Steak

Serves 4
Prep time – 15 mins
Cook time – 15 mins
Ingredients
4 x 170g Scotch Beef PGI fillet steaks
2 x heaped tsp dried thyme
1 x flat tsp chilli flakes
½ tsp ground ginger
½ tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp allspice
1 x lime
2 x medium red onions, sliced
1 x 250g pack cauliflower rice
1 x red pepper, thinly sliced
1 x large avocado
15g fresh coriander, chopped
80 ml rapeseed oil
Sea salt and black pepper
Method
- Mix the thyme, chilli flakes, ground ginger, cinnamon and allspice together with the juice from half the lime – season with some salt and black pepper
- Put the steaks on a plate and rub over the jerk seasoning and put to one side to rest
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan – sauté the beef steaks for 4 mins each side for a medium finish
- Half the avocado, remove the stone and scoop out the flesh, chop finely and toss in the remaining lime juice
- Mix the rice, avocado, red pepper, red onion and coriander together
- Slice the cooked steaks and serve on top of the rice mixture