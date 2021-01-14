Scotland’s Hospitality Sector Hit With Further Restrictions

Share Tweet Share Email

Lockdown restrictions in Scotland are to further tightened, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced, with restrictions on click and collect deliveries, takeaways, and public drinking.

The First Minister told the Scottish parliament that shops would only be allowed to offer click and collect for essential goods, such as clothes, shoes, baby equipment, books and homeware.

Alcohol consumption outdoors in all Level 4 areas of Scotland will also be banned, meaning anyone who buys takeaway alcohol must consume it in their own home.

Residents will also not be able to enter hospitality businesses for takeaway services, Ms Sturgeon said, which would also mean that all takeaway sales of food or drinks must take place from outside the premises.

Reacting to the news that rules around the sale of takeaway food and drink have been tightened, UKHospitality Scotland Executive Director Willie Macleod said: “Only this week we warned about the need for further support to secure the future of the hospitality sector in Scotland. It is now even more important that financial support be expanded swiftly in order to save as many businesses and jobs as possible.

“Before this tightening of restrictions, there was precious little way for a business in the hospitality sector to generate any revenue. One of the few avenues open to them has now been squeezed. An expansion of support has to come quickly if we expect hospitality to be in any sort of shape to aid the country’s economic recovery after the crisis.

“An extension of the VAT cut and the business rates holiday are now a must. This has to be confirmed as a bare minimum as soon as possible.”