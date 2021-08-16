Scottish Licensed Trade Association Comment On Supply Chain Issues

Share Tweet Share Email

Colin Wilkinson, Scottish Licensed Trade Association managing director, commenting on current problems facing the supply chain and the knock-on effect on pubs and bars, said: “With Scotland’s pubs and bars just taking the first tentative steps towards recovery the last thing this beleaguered industry needs is for more restrictions to be imposed on it.

“The full reopening of the hospitality sector has been hit with two serious issues: a shortage of staff availability and the more recent immediate problems facing the supply chain.

“SLTA members are already reporting delays and cancellations of orders placed with brewers and other supply chain operators and, in some instances, beer orders that have been delivered fall short by around 75%. In many cases packaged goods are not being delivered and we have reports of pub and bar owners travelling the length of the country to source supplies.

“We have also heard reports of the selective supply of goods by some companies only servicing certain sections of their customer base.

“The threat of strike action by delivery staff only adds to the industry’s concerns and the Scottish Licensed Trade Association hopes this particular issue will be resolved promptly.

“Added to our woes is the concern over CO2 and nitrogen gas supplies, even when we do get beer delivered.

“The last thing this sector needs is another hurdle in place in the race to its recovery.”