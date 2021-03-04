Seek Professional Guidance When Drafting Heads of Terms

Ultimately, this will mean new arrangements, requiring Heads of Terms to tie down what is being agreed, with the need to secure a good long- term deal critical for businesses in the post-pandemic era.

Providing a written record of the main terms of a deal, Heads of Terms have traditionally been resolved before involving solicitors, which can cause delays later on. Heads of Terms should provide the framework for the deal and determine how it should be executed.

EARLY ADVICE WILL SAVE PROBLEMS LATER

When Heads of Terms are drafted without advice from an experienced real estate lawyer, lack of detail may result in a long list of questions to answer before a deal is agreed.This, unfortunately, can lead to significant time wasted during negotiations.

Heads of Terms usually include points such as the price of the deal, identities of the parties involved, purpose of the contract, terms of the contract/transition, confidentiality agreements and any protection for the parties should the transaction be cancelled.