Shakespeare in the Garden Returns to a Fuller’s Pub Near You

Fuller’s has announced the return of outdoor theatre, specifically Shakespeare in the Garden. Produced by theatre company Open Bar, this year’s production sees The Comedy of Errors and The Taming of the Shrew taking centre stage in pub gardens across the Fuller’s estate. This is the eleventh consecutive year that Fuller’s pub customers have been able to enjoy alfresco productions from Britain’s greatest playwright.

This year’s production is the biggest yet with 93 performances across 59 Fuller’s pubs from 20 June to 17 September 2022. Tickets can be purchased from fullers.co.uk/shakespeare

Open Bar co-founders Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin said:

“We’re used to making innovative theatre in unusual spaces, and this unique partnership with Fuller’s takes us where everyone loves to be – pub gardens. Our shows are designed to work with their environment and surroundings, not against them. As the audience gets more enthusiastic (and more lubricated) we use it to our advantage. We feed off their energy. They don’t have to understand every word, but it’s important that we take them with us…that they leave humming the tunes and still laughing at the gags. Shakespeare can be fun for everyone, and our job is to make sure everyone has a great time – spoiler alert, they will!”



Fuller’s Marketing Director, Jane Jones, said:

“Our partnership with Open Bar has proved incredibly popular with our customers, and successful for both Fuller’s and Open Bar. We were delighted to be able to continue with our joint venture for another fantastic year of Shakespeare in the Garden. Our Shakespeare season feels like the perfect way to really celebrate life going back to normal with a summer full of laughter, romance and, perhaps most importantly, an amazing pint in a beautiful Fuller’s pub garden.”