Shepherd Neame Installs Six New Lifesaving Defibrillators At Its Pubs In Kent & Sussex

Share Post Share Email

The Faversham-based brewer joined forces with charity London Hearts, which procures and distributes defibrillators across the UK, to source Government match funding for the equipment.

Among the pubs to receive a defibrillator is The Bellhouse in Leigh-on-Sea, and members of the Jude Harvey Foundation recently visited to see the new defibrillator in situ.

In December last year, when the pub officially reopened following a £300,000 transformation, Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame presented a £1,000 donation to the foundation, which promotes heart screening and awareness to help prevent Young Sudden Cardiac Deaths (SCDs) in memory of 19-year-old Jude, from Southend, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2023.

Jude’s father, Gary said:

“We are pleased to support Shepherd Neame in their endeavours to fund and install lifesaving defibrillators in their pubs. Anything that can be done to improve awareness and access to such vital equipment is to be applauded.”

General Manager Athena Sigsimondi said:

“The Bellhouse is here for its community, and we are delighted to welcome the installation of this defibrillator, though, naturally, we all hope it is never needed.”

As part of the initiative, new defibrillators have also been installed at the following Shepherd Neame sites in Kent: The Manor Farm Barn in Southfleet, near Gravesend; The Belle Vue Tavern in Pegwell Bay; The Granville in Canterbury; The Cock Inn in Boughton Monchelsea near Maidstone, and The Plough Inn in Lewson Street near Faversham. They have all been added to a national network map, DefibFinder.

A total of 23 defibrillators are already in place at Shepherd Neame pubs and hotels across Kent, Surrey and Sussex, and one is also available in reception at its Faversham Brewery.

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said:

“We take pride in ensuring that our pubs are at the heart of their communities, and this investment means that they can play an even greater role, by ensuring that life-saving assistance is available to all when it matters most.”

Jo Lovell, Chief Operating Officer of London Hearts, said:

“The aim of London Hearts Charity is to increase the number of available AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) throughout the UK. We are extremely pleased to have worked together with Shepherd Neame in providing this life-saving equipment to more local communities. We feel it is vital that AEDs are readily available to everyone to protect them from Cardiac Arrest which tragically can happen to a person of any age at any time!”