Shepherd Neame Launches its First Autumn/Winter Photography Competition

Share Tweet Share Email

Following the success of Shepherd Neame’s inaugural Spring Photography Competition earlier this year, the independent family brewer is launching an Autumn/Winter contest with fantastic prizes to be won.

Celebrating the Faversham-based brewer’s Charity of the Year partnership with Kent Wildlife Trust, the competition is inviting everyone to wrap up warm and head outdoors to take part to capture the changing seasons – and there’s a top prize of a £250 gift card to be won.

From autumn leaves crunching underfoot, to misty mornings and migrating birds, Britain’s oldest brewer wants to see entries showing our natural world in the autumn or winter time. Entries incorporating a Shepherd Neame link could also receive bonus points!

Along with the top prize of a £250 Shepherd Neame gift card, there are runner-up prizes available too.

The Spring Photography Competition earlier this year attracted more than 100 entries featuring spring lambs, snowdrops, beach huts, birds and butterflies, with the winning image chosen as a robin in song by Paul Stone, from Ashford.

To enter the Autumn/Winter competition, simply capture up to three of your perfect autumn or winter moments and send them to comms@shepherdneame.co.uk including where they were taken and any other relevant background information by Friday, February 3, 2023, ensuring photos are in jpg format and at least 1MB in size.

Shepherd Neame’s partnership with Kent Wildlife Trust this year has so far featured a series of beach cleans at coastal sites in Kent and a sponsored dog walk, held at Oare Marshes near Faversham last week and starting and finishing at The Three Mariners pub.

To find out more about Shepherd Neame’s Charity of the Year partnership visit: snea.me/sheps-giving22

For terms and conditions visit: https://www.shepherdneame.co.uk/autumn-winter-photography-competition-terms-and-conditions