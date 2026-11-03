The Secret Vault Of Covent Garden: Virgin 5-Star Designer Furniture From Unopened West End Landmark Heads To Historic Unreserved Auction

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A multi-million-pound trove of pristine, bespoke British luxury across 149 keys and magnificent public spaces—crafted by Europe’s leading luxury manufacturers, curated by Bergman Design House, and never touched by a single paying guest—hits the open block in an unprecedented secondary-market event.

In what industry insiders are hailing as one of the most extraordinary secondary-market events in British hospitality history, Pro Auction—Europe’s leading specialist in luxury hotel asset and content sales—has been formally appointed to manage the unreserved dispersal of the entire, uncommissioned contents of the landmark Wellington Block scheme, originally commissioned for The Other House in Covent Garden.

Custom-commissioned for the highly anticipated, 5-star standard “Residents’ Club” at 25–31 Wellington Street—the flagship sister property to South Kensington’s celebrated venue—the hotel was in the final stages of completion and due to open its doors in July 2026. However, following a multi-million institutional platform acquisition by Aendre Group, the incoming owners have cleared the decks to pursue an entirely new design vision.

The result is a once-in-a-generation occurrence: the public dispersal of 149 keys’ worth of furniture, bespoke casegoods, designer headboards, architectural lighting, restaurant collections, sculptures, and decorative interior pieces spanning both private guestrooms and lavish public spaces—all in 100% mint, virgin condition.

Whereas conventional hotel clearance events typically feature inventory dispersed at the close of an established operational lifecycle, this sale presents an extraordinary opportunity to acquire brand-new, uncommissioned stock straight to market. Because ownership transitioned right at the threshold of the property’s planned July 2026 debut, not a single keycard was ever activated, and every item remains in pristine, showroom condition. Operators, developers, and interior designers will be competing for turnkey, 5-star contract-grade FF&E across all 149 guestrooms and public spaces—with extensive lots still secured in original factory crating, transit wraps, and protective covers straight from the manufacturer, offering an exceptional shortcut to bypass standard manufacturing lead times and deploy unblemished luxury inventory immediately.

Conceived under the creative vision of internationally acclaimed interior architecture studio Bergman Design House (Marie Soliman and Albin Berglund) alongside the brand’s in-house team, the collection delivers modern British maximalism at its most refined, backed by a true 5-star specification and precision-engineered by Europe’s leading luxury contract manufacturers.

Crucially, every single item was commissioned from Europe’s leading luxury contract manufacturers and heritage artisan mills, combining bespoke residential-level aesthetics with punishing 5-star commercial standards (Crib 5 fire-rated) and strict BREEAM Excellent environmental compliance:

• 149 Private Guest Suites & Rooms: Bespoke upholstered and fluted timber headboards, curved two-seater sofas, fluted club chairs, barrel armchairs, and tailored cocktail seating cloaked in heavy-rub-count contract velvets, textured bouclés, and rich jewel-toned jacquards. Accompanied by master-crafted casegoods—including sleek freestanding credenzas, fluted-oak storage cabinets, executive writing desks, bedside units, and hallway consoles adorned with solid brass inlays and soft-close hardware.

• Grand Public Spaces, Restaurant Furniture & Dining: High-volume restaurant collections, showstopping public-area seating runs, sculptural lounge chairs, banquette installations, and matching sets of solid beech and oak dining chairs. Dining tables include bespoke bistro and large-format dining tables featuring polished marble, terrazzo, and dark-stained timber surfaces mounted on heavy cast-brass and cast-iron pedestal bases.

• Sculptures, Fine Art & Decorative Objects: Curated standalone statement sculptures, ceramic and bronze art objects, gallery-framed bespoke art collections, exhibition-grade botanical and theater-inspired prints, grand bevelled gilt and brass mirrors, custom-dimensioned woven wool rugs, and floor-to-ceiling acoustic blackout window drapes.

• Statement Architectural Lighting: Dazzling multi-tier chandeliers, fluted and smoked hand-blown glass pendants, sculptural ceramic table lamps, decorative bedside task lighting, and heavy articulated unlacquered brass sconces custom-built for large-scale social reception zones and private suites alike.

A Dream Ticket for BTR Developers, Hoteliers, and Design Lovers For high-end interior designers, boutique hoteliers, restaurateurs, Build-to-Rent (BTR) operators, and private homeowners, the auction represents an impossible shortcut. In an era plagued by 16-to-24-week factory lead times and soaring supply-chain costs, this dispersal allows buyers to bypass manufacturing backlogs entirely and acquire complete, 5-star cohesive sets—from statement restaurant dining tables and sculptures to turnkey guestroom casegoods and headboards—at a fraction of their multi-million-pound procurement cost.

As appointed auctioneers, Pro Auction points to the sheer calibre and pristine provenance of the stock as a benchmark secondary-market event.

“You simply do not see sales like this in London—or anywhere in Europe,” said Simon Rose of Pro Auction. “Usually, an auction of this scale follows the conclusion of an established operational lifecycle. To step into an iconic Covent Garden island site that was on the threshold of its July 2026 debut, and find thousands of pieces from Europe’s top-tier luxury manufacturers—spanning both private guestrooms and magnificent public lounges—that have never been used, never been scratched, and remain in immaculate condition is unheard of. It is an extraordinary opportunity for developers, operators, and design professionals alike.”

The auction will take place via a live and online webcast, with bidding open globally across major industrial auction platforms. Pre-sale viewing and digital walkthroughs will be available by appointment prior to the hammer falling.

• Asset Scope & Volume: Complete loose furnishings and decorative packages across 149 guestrooms, signature suites, and open-plan public social spaces • Specification Standard: 5-Star Luxury Lifestyle / BREEAM Excellent • Condition: 100% Virgin / Brand-New / Uncommissioned

• Sale Dates & Start Times:

o Day 1: 17 Nov 2026 | 10:00 GMT

o Day 2: 18 Nov 2026 | 10:00 GMT

o Day 3: 19 Nov 2026 | 10:00 GMT

• Viewing Date & Times:

o 16 Nov 2026: 10:00 GMT – 15:00 GMT (Strictly by appointment only) at Unit 5 Midsomer Enterprise Park, Radstock Road, Bath, Somerset, BA3 2BB, United Kingdom Auction Office: (+44) 01761 414000

View the full catalogue and register to bid at https://www.bidspotter.co.uk/en-gb/auction-catalogues/pro-auction/catalogue-id-pr10486