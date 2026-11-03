Care Group Chef Wins National Award For Outstanding Contribution To Care Catering

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A care group chef has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to care catering, winning the Our Care Catering Hero Award at the 2026 National Association of Care Catering (NACC) National Awards.

Jane Oliver, Senior Relief Chef at Cinnamon Care Collection, was recognised for more than 45 years of experience in catering, including over three decades spent supporting people in care settings. Throughout her career, Jane has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to residents, combining her culinary experience with a personal approach to mealtimes that puts individual preferences, dignity and enjoyment at the heart of her work.

Working across Cinnamon Care Collection’s homes, Jane provides support wherever it is needed, often stepping into challenging situations to help teams maintain high standards and consistent catering services. She takes time to understand residents’ individual needs, adapting meals to reflect cultural and dietary requirements and preparing favourite dishes to make mealtimes more personal. She also shares her knowledge generously, mentoring chefs and supporting catering teams to develop their skills and confidence.

Jane’s dedication was particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she made the decision to live within a care home for more than six months to help ensure residents continued to receive consistent meals and support during an exceptionally challenging period. Her commitment reflects her understanding that food is about much more than nutrition; mealtimes can provide comfort, enjoyment and an important opportunity for social connection.

The award also recognises the lasting impact Jane has had on residents and their families. One relative recalled how much their mother loved Jane’s cooking, describing a special Resident of the Day meal as one of the last meals she truly enjoyed. The family said Jane brought “dignity, joy, and humanity” to everything she did.

Jane said: “I’m absolutely delighted to receive the Our Care Catering Hero Award. Throughout my career, I’ve always believed that the most important thing is making sure residents enjoy their food and feel cared for. Something as simple as preparing a favourite meal can make a real difference to someone’s day, and that’s what makes this job so rewarding. I’ve also been fortunate to work alongside so many wonderful colleagues and I’m proud to have been able to support and share my experience with other chefs along the way. It’s a real honour to have that work recognised.”

Lee Joyner, Executive Chef at Cinnamon Care Collection, said: “We are incredibly proud of Jane and this well-deserved national recognition. Her dedication to residents, her willingness to support colleagues and her commitment to maintaining high standards wherever she works embody the values we strive to uphold across our homes. Jane understands the difference that good food and thoughtful, personal service can make to residents’ everyday lives, and her experience and generosity have had a lasting impact on the teams she supports. We are delighted to see her contribution celebrated in this way.”

Cinnamon Care Collection congratulates Jane on this achievement and thanks her for the care, professionalism and experience she continues to bring to residents and colleagues across its homes.