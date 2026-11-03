Master Innholders Unveil GM of the Future 2027 Shortlist

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Five talented hotel professionals have been shortlisted for the 2027 GM of the Future, the Neil Bannister Scholarship, recognising the next generation of leaders shaping the future of the hospitality industry.

Created by the Master Innholders, the award is designed to support hotel professionals with the potential to become general managers while also celebrating those who have demonstrated a commitment to their own development, their teams and the wider industry.

The five hoteliers shortlisted for the 2027 GM of the Future, the Neil Bannister Scholarship, are:

• Niels Boulter, Hotel Manager at Miiro Templeton Garden Hotel

• Eslam Okasha, Director of Rooms at The Grand Hotel York

• Alessandro Passaglia, Food & Beverage Manager at the Aviator Hotel

• Conor Sedgwick, Lake House Manager at Gilpin Hotel & Lake House

• Alex von Ulmestein, Deputy General Manager at Cliveden House and Spa

The shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend the Hotel Leadership Conference, taking place on 11–12 January 2027 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, with the winner and runner-up to be announced at the black-tie dinner at the end of day one.

The winner will receive a fully funded place on Cranfield University’s 12-month Talent Development Programme, valued at over £15,000. Designed for high-potential managers, the programme focuses on organisational awareness, effective leadership, strategic thinking and emotional intelligence, equipping participants with the skills to take the next step in their careers.

The runner-up will receive a place on Cranfield’s Impact and Influence Programme, a two-day course that helps participants tackle a specific leadership challenge and develop their ability to influence others.

Commenting on this year’s shortlist, Zoe Jenkins MI, Chair of the Master Innholders and General Manager of Coworth Park, said: “It’s fantastic to see our five talented hoteliers recognised on this year’s shortlist. Getting to this stage in your career takes real dedication, and each of our shortlisted candidates has plenty to be proud of. It’s always encouraging to see people with the ambition to push themselves further, and I’m excited to see where their careers take them.

“Stepping into a general manager role is a big milestone, and the right support and development can make a real difference along the way. I hope the GM of the Future Award gives these hoteliers fresh inspiration as they work towards their goals. They’re the future of our industry, and I’m really looking forward to celebrating with them at the Hotel Leadership Conference.”