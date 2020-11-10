Should Hospitality Introduce COVID-19 14 CLH Digital Issue 31 Testing in the Workplace?

• the amount of contact employees/workers have with each other and/or clients/contractors/customers;

• the type of premises; and

• whether working from home is possible.

HOW SHOULD EMPLOYERS COMMUNICATE THEIR INTENTION TO TEST EMPLOYEES?

Employers must be transparent when communicating their intention to test employees and give clear information in order that employees know why testing is being implemented in addition to Government testing. Employers should also explain:

• whether the programme is voluntary or mandatory;

• explain any consequences should an employee decline testing;

• what happens after they receive their results

• where employees may seek advice on their rights; and

• how their data will be processed in line with GDPR and the Data Protection Act 2018.

The testing process for COVID-19 can be invasive and uncomfortable, requiring a swab to be taken from inside the nose and back of the throat. Many employees may willingly undertake testing to limit the risk of an outbreak in their workplace, but individual consent is required to conduct each test.

ARE THERE ANY CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH EMPLOYERS COULD ENFORCE COVID-19 TESTING?

Insisting on COVID-19 testing in the workplace will depend upon whether the employer could argue that there is reasonable, necessary, proportionate and proper cause to require the test to be obtained.

It may be that for some roles, where appropriate measures have been put in place and the employee has little to no “close contact” with others, it would be unreasonable to require them to have a test where they do not wish to. In such circumstances, doing so could be considered to be unreasonable or without proper cause and may amount to a breach of the implied duty of trust and confidence between the parties in the employment relationship, which may give rise to an employee resigning in response to that breach and bringing a claim for constructive dismissal.

For other roles which require the employee to have “close contact” with others, for example, in certain higher-risk sectors or more confined workspaces depending upon the nature of the work being carried out, it may be reasonable and justifiable to require employees to undergo workplace testing in order to ensure that the employer is complying with their duty of care to all staff, customers, etc. and legal/health and safety requirements. Employers should however still keep in mind the risk of discrimination in doing so.