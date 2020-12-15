, Should the UK Government Reform the Alcohol Duty?

The recent demand of two major trade bodies — UKHospitality and the British Institute of Innkeeping — to simplify the alcohol duty system has again opened Pandora’s box of complicated taxation rules in the country.

It is needless to say that the cur- rent system of alcohol duties are complicated, economically complex and morally oppressive. Studies show that they fail to achieve their basic aim and have a serious negative impact on the lifestyles of the majority of drinkers. The alcohol duty’s revamp can create a fairer system for everyone and also improve the nation’s financial and social health.

The tax receipts from alcohol duties amounted to almost £11.15 billion British pounds in 2019-20, down from £12.1 billion in 2018-19. Of this, wine duties are the highest, which is around £4.16 billion in 2019/20.

THE DUTY FRAMEWORK

UK alcohol taxation dates back to 1643.The duty rates are adjusted annually by the Chancellor of the Exchequer as part of the Annual Budget and are based on the terms of the Provisional Collection of Taxes Act 1968. All alcohols have value-added taxes.

At present, the system has four individual taxes: beer, cider and perry, spirits; and wine and made-wine. Spirits duty is the simplest and is charged at a single rate by litres of pure alcohol. Similarly, beer duty is levied, just like in spirits. On the same lines, cider duty is levied at four different rates depending on high or low strength and still or sparkling.

Current alcohol duty rates since 1 February 2019