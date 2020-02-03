SIBA Business Awards 2020 Entry Deadline Extended To 14th February

The entry deadline for the SIBA Business Awards 2020 has been extended to the 14th February 2020. The prestigious industry awards are open to entries from breweries, retailers, pubs, bars, restaurants and suppliers, and this year feature a new category for the UK’s Best Independent Craft Brewery Taproom following huge growth in the number of breweries opening their doors and serving beer on-site.

Over a quarter of independent craft breweries* now have Taprooms on-site, serving the freshest possible beer and engaging with their local communities, often building a loyal local following of beer-lovers.

As well as the new Taproom category the SIBA Business Awards seek to congratulate excellence in the brewing industry across a variety of categories, from pump clip, can and bottle design, to efforts taken by brewers to make their business more eco-friendly, innovative or successful, as well as naming the UK’s best bars, restaurants and retailers of craft beer from independent breweries.

The prestigious industry awards open for entries today, with the winners set to be announced at the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) flagship event ‘BeerX UK’ in Liverpool, March 2020.

“The SIBA Business Awards seek to acknowledge the most forward-thinking, innovative and successful beer businesses and have evolved year-on-year to include categories which best match with the direction of the independent craft brewing industry – one of the most exciting sectors in the UK. The quality and quantity of entries has gone from strength to strength in recent years so if you believe your business is the best in the UK at what you do then I would urge you to take a look at this year’s awards, they’re set to be the best ever.” Neil Walker, SIBA Business Awards judging chair

To find out more or to enter the awards visit www.siba.co.uk/business-awards