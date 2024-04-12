Sir Woofchester’s – Canine Hospitality

Sir Woofchester’s has the UK’s largest and most specialised product range for dog-friendly hospitality businesses, including several personalised products.
For your BAR OR RESTAURANT
Our Dog Menu features a range of Treat Pots, Dinner Bowls, Dog Drinks and Snacks, displayed with eye-catching point of sale
For your BEDROOMS & ACCOMMODATION
Choose between:
-“All day breakfast” snack bar: a delicious innovative treat for dogs on-the-go!
-“Sleepy Bones” treat pot: relaxing bedtime dog treats.
-“Dog Welcome Pack” PERSONALISED: an nicely presented pack containing poo bags, a ball toy and a pot of Sleepy Bones. (Note: the container also serves as a temporary waterbowl!)
YOUR COMPLETE SOLUTION
Water bowls, waste bags, accessories, top tips & everything else you need to be more dog-friendly.
To ensure the highest quality products, we hold a DEFRA registration, a GB Pet Food Manufacturers registration and much of our range is BRC or SALSA certified.
We look forward to working with you.
David & the Sir Woofchester’s team
Dogfriendly BENEFITS
You may also wish to consider the following benefits of working with Sir Woofchester’s, to help elevate your wider business:
• Increased average customer spend
• Increase repeat visits
• Enhances staff engagement & enjoyment
• Link to other initiatives – charityfundraisers, online competitions
• Great social media content & word of mouth marketing
• Contributes towards improved reviews
• Fully compliant with legislation etc
Why DOG-FRIENDLY?
The number of UK dog owners has increased by over 25% since 2020
Many of these are new ‘first time dog owners’ (including pre-family millennials)
Dog owners like to treat their canine like one of the familywhen they visit your establishment
The dogfriendly trend in hotels & tourism etc has been increasing for over a decade!
The pandemic has seen a behaviour change, with more dog owners choosing the UK for their short breaks or annual holidays
The cost of boarding kennels & pet-sitting has risen, so your customers now increasingly want to bring their dog with them!
We see ever-increasing dog-friendly requirements with accommodation providers, food & beverage outlets, as well as tourist attractions.