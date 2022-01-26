SLTA Says Phased Return to Work Will Rejuvenate City and Town Centres

Share Tweet Share Email

The SLTA (Scottish Licensed Trade Association) has welcomed today’s announcement by the Scottish Government that the working from home guidance is to be eased from January 31, with a “phased return” to work recommended.

Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director, commented: “This really is excellent news for Scotland’s licensed hospitality venues as having people back in their offices and workplaces will breathe life back into our city and town centres.

“This, coupled with the relaxation of rules surrounding table service and physical distancing in licensed premises, very much gives our industry hope for a more normal 2022.”

However, Mr Wilkinson expressed disappointment that there was no mention of Covid passports which remain a requirement in nightclubs. “Nightclubs have been hit hard during the pandemic and our understanding from today’s announcement is that this remains in place for these premises,” he said.

“This will continue to have a negative effect on these late-night businesses who desperately need to start to rebuild for the future.

“We also eagerly await the outcome of the Scottish Government’s consultation on a new pathway for dealing with Covid variants in the future, something announced over three weeks ago and only in general consultation now.

“A monumental task lies before us with a raft of issues to overcome and the Government will need to continue to do all it can to support this industry which is so important for the Scottish economy and the jobs market.”