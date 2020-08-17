, SLTA’s Response To New Statutory Guidelines For The Hospitality Industry

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has responded to the Scottish Government’s introduction of new statutory guidance for the hospitality industry including the mandatory collection of customers’ details and that there should be no background music or noise from TVs in hospitality venues.

Colin Wilkinson, managing director of the SLTA, said: “The vast majority of responsible operators have already put in place more stringent measures to ensure the proper collection of customer details, and it is imperative that the whole industry now adheres to the new statutory guidance and the mandatory collection of customers’ details to avoid even further restrictions in operating.

“While a large number of businesses – national and independent – have chosen the provision of QR code-based systems to comply with Test and Protect this, as has been shown in a number of reported cases, has just relied on customers using the system with no insistence or intervention from staff to ensure that contact details have been properly registered. Likewise, simply providing a pen and paper for customers to sign without insistence or intervention by staff is no longer acceptable.”

Mr Wilkinson added: “The SLTA cannot emphasise enough that what is currently for some a voluntary/staff non-intervention approach to the collection of customers’ details is no longer acceptable. Quite simply, there must be additional staff intervention and service restrictions if customers fail to provide their contact details.

“There must be a level playing field for all, so that we don’t punish the many for the mistakes of the few.”

Turning to the ban on background music, Mr Wilkinson commented: “We cannot underestimate the disappointment and concern for the future of the hospitality industry over the Government’s decision that there should be no background music or noise from TVs in hospitality venues.

“While the Government says that this is absolutely necessary, the views of some within the hospitality industry differ, and the SLTA, SBPA (Scottish Beer and Pub Association) and the Music Venue Trust are working together to provide evidence that this ban is counter-productive to what is trying to be achieved.”

For information on mandatory collection of customers details click here.

For information on the new statutory guidance click here.