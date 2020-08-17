, The Charlecote Pheasant Hotel Is Reopened By Vine Hotels

Warwickshire’s historic 70-bedroom Charlecote Pheasant Hotel joined the Vine Hotels portfolio this month, and has now been reopened.

This welcome news comes after an unsettled period for the Stratford hotel, which was forced to shut in May 2020 when its previous occupier was placed into administration. Vine Hotels has reinstated the jobs of 12 staff members who were made redundant with the closure, including general manager John McGhee and other key management positions. Additionally, they will create three new roles immediately at the Hotel and further new jobs in the coming months.

Vine Hotels adds the Charlecote Pheasant to its growing portfolio of hotels and venues, which also includes five properties in Sheffield, the Best Western Cresta Court hotel in Altrincham and the Mercure Dolphin Southampton Centre hotel. More details at: www.vinehotels.co.uk

Commenting on the development, Vine Hotels chief executive Garin Davies said:” I am delighted that we have added the Charlecote Pheasant to the Vine Hotels family.

“It was clearly a popular local business and occupies a superb location for visitors to Stratford-upon-Avon and the Warwickshire countryside. We see its excellent potential and have developed a comprehensive marketing and customer service strategy to secure long-term commercial success for the Hotel.”

Garin added: “The last few months have also presented a difficult time for many of the Hotel’s dedicated staff members, so the fact that we can welcome so many of them back is something that I am particularly pleased about.”