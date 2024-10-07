Small Luxury Hotels Name RAW Charging As EV Charging Provider

Share Post Share Email

RAW Charging, the leading EV chargepoint operator for the hospitality and leisure sectors, is now a preferred electric vehicle (EV) charging provider for Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH).

SLH is a portfolio of over 570 independently spirited luxury boutique hotels spanning 90 countries. United by a shared commitment to exceptional service, each property offers a unique and intimate guest experience in a beautiful and characterful space.

The preferred partnership will provide SLH’s portfolio with preferential terms for new installations of RAW’s reliable and convenient EV charging solutions. It shines a light on SLH’s commitment to developing exceptional guest experiences by offering sustainable and seamless services, such as EV charging, which modern travellers increasingly expect.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, commented:

“We are thrilled to be working with Small Luxury Hotels of the World. This partnership highlights our commitment to delivering first-class charging solutions to the hospitality sector and aligns with our mission to support the transition to electric mobility at luxury destinations. We look forward to helping SLH meet the needs of their eco-conscious guests by providing world-class, user-friendly charging services.”

Richard Hyde, Chief Operating Officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World said:

“We continually seek ways to enhance our guests’ stay with the most cutting-edge and sustainable amenities and RAW Charging’s commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with ours.”

The new preferred partnership with SLH further strengthens RAW Charging’s position in the hospitality industry, alongside existing collaborations with AA Hotel and Hospitality Services and HOSPA, and client partnerships with major brands such as Exclusive Collection, National Trust, Merlin Entertainments, Greene King, and more. RAW Charging is dedicated to supporting these high-end destinations with EV infrastructure that aligns with their commitment to sustainability, convenience, and guest satisfaction.

For more information on Small Luxury Hotels, visit slh.com and for further information on RAW Charging, visit rawcharging.com.