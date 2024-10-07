Proper Pubs Raises Nearly £100,000 for Local Charities in Three Months

Share Post Share Email

Proper Pubs has successfully raised almost £100,000 in just three months to donate to local charities across the UK.

As part of Proper Pubs’ ongoing work to support its local communities, each pub is encouraged to host regular fundraising events and initiatives – everything from family fun days to music festival s– throughout the year in aid of local charities and causes close to their hearts.

Community spirit shone across the estate over the last three months with pubs in Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Derby, Lancashire and Glasgow raising over £2,000 for a local charity of their choice.

The Strawberry Gardens in Manchester raised almost £8,000 in aid of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) – a meaningful cause to the operator and the local community after a popular local resident was diagnosed with MND earlier this year – whilst in St Helens, the Boar’s Head raised an amazing £2,100 for the Willowbrook Hospice.

Meanwhile, in Oswaldtwistle, the Rhoden Inn successfully donated over £6,000 to the Ronal McDonald House Charities which provides free accommodation and support to families with children in hospital. In honour of the pub’s mammoth fundraising efforts, the Manchester House branch named a room after the Rhoden Inn to recognise its contribution.

Mark Brooke, Managing Director at Proper Pubs, commented:

“I would like to thank everyone who came together to make this happen. As always, I’m absolutely blown away by the creativity of our incredible operators for organizing these fundraising events and of course by the generosity of their communities. We believe pubs are so much more than just a place to drink, but rather social hubs that support all aspects of community life, and I think this stands testament to that.”