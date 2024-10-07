Blenheim Palace Named Sustainable Tourism Provider Of The Year

Share Post Share Email

Travel trade association UKinbound has awarded Blenheim Palace the accolade of Sustainable Tourism Provider of the Year at its Awards for Excellence ceremony on Thursday 26 September.

The award was presented in front of over 320 travel and tourism professionals at the association’s 2024 Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner, which took place at Liverpool Cathedral.

Following self-nomination, the winners were decided by a panel of independent judges from across the tourism industry – Kay Greenway, Director, Cruise Britain; Richard Toomer, Executive Director of the Tourism Alliance; and Professor Iis Tussyadiah, Dean, Surrey Business School, University of Surrey.

Heather Carter, Managing Director, Visitor Attraction at Blenheim Palace, said:

“Our goal is to be one of the UK’s greenest attractions. We’re striving and have the necessary interventions and initiatives in place to reach Net Zero by 2027, and sequestering 230,000 tonnes of CO2 by 2050.

“Winning this award truly means a lot to us as it is testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of each and every department to achieve the highest standards of sustainability to make Britain’s Greatest Palace all that it is today. It’s an honour to come together as an industry at these awards to celebrate our world-class tourism businesses.”

Joss Croft OBE, CEO UKinbound said:

“Our industry has worked incredibly hard over the last 12 months and the Awards for Excellence recognise and celebrate the companies and organisations that have made a significant contribution to the continuing success of the inbound tourism industry. We are delighted to name Blenheim Palace as our Sustainable Tourism Provider of the Year!”