St Austell Brewery Celebrates Double Success at British Training Awards

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St Austell Brewery has been recognised with two accolades at the British Training Awards 2026 for its commitment to employee development and career progression.

The independent, family-owned business won Hospitality Initiative of the Year and was also Highly Commended in the Best Reskilling/Upskilling Initiative of the Year category alongside learning partner Thrive.

The awards recognise the success of St Austell Brewery’s career progression frameworks, designed to give employees greater ownership of their career development by providing clear pathways for progression, tailored learning opportunities and easier access to skills training.

The framework supports employees across its 45-strong managed pub estate across the South West, helping them build skills, access learning when they need it and gain greater visibility of career opportunities available within the company.

Richard Parkes, Senior Learning and Culture Manager at St Austell Brewery, said: “We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition. Hospitality offers fantastic career opportunities and these awards reflect our commitment to helping our people build meaningful and rewarding careers.

Our career progression frameworks are empowering colleagues to take ownership of their development and progress with confidence.”

The business thanked learning technology partner Thrive for their support in delivering the initiative. The award-winning programme forms part of St Austell Brewery’s ongoing commitment to investing in its people and strengthening hospitality as an attractive long-term career choice across the South West.