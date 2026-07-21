Punch Pubs & Partners Triumph in Latest Community Clean

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Punch Pubs & Co. has completed its latest community clean-up at the Burton On Trent’s Washlands area, reinforcing its commitment to protecting people, the planet and pubs.

The latest effort saw over 50 volunteers, including friends from partners at Molson Coors and Biffa, collecting a staggering 138kg of litter – 42kg of which will be recycled.

The initiative reflects Punch’s Doing Well, by Doing Good value, which underpins its wider business activity, and its momentum continues to build.

With more community cleans scheduled for 2026, the pub company is driving the change and encouraging more pubs to join the initiative and get behind the event purpose – creating a sustainable world for future generations.

Strategic Corporate Affairs, External Relations & ESG Lead at Punch, Jon Dale, has been the driving force behind the cleans since the first one in 2024.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud of what the team has achieved over the past couple of years. These events take a great deal of planning and preparation, and their success is largely thanks to the many volunteers who share our passion for building a more sustainable future.

“Helping to clean up a local nature reserve in the very home of our own Support Centre makes us all incredibly proud, and I’m excited to share that we have even more exciting projects underway as we continue to drive positive change in this space.”

Since its first community clean in 2024, Punch has collected an astonishing 785kg of waste and remains committed to reaching Net Zero emissions by the end of 2040.

Post clean, volunteers headed back to Punch’s support centre and into its award-winning training academy, for celebratory and well-deserved drinks and pizzas.