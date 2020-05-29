St Austell Brewery Pays Tribute To Roger Ryman

St Austell Brewery have paid tribute to brewing director, Roger Ryman, who passed away peacefully this week – aged 52 – following a brave battle with cancer.

Roger, who led St Austell’s brewing team for over two decades, played a leading role in the company’s growth and success. Since joining the brewery, he has been responsible for transforming St Austell’s portfolio of brands – including our three flagship beers, Tribute Pale Ale, Proper Job IPA and Korev Cornish Lager.

Roger’s first original brew when starting at the brewery in 1999 was Daylight Robbery – a short-term seasonal beer to celebrate the upcoming total eclipse of the sun. Due to its phenomenal popularity, it went on to be relaunched as Tribute – our first truly national beer and longstanding flagship brand.

Kevin Georgel, Chief Executive, St Austell Brewery said: “We’re devastated to have lost Roger – a much-loved friend, and highly respected colleague. All of our thoughts are with Roger’s wife Toni, his father, two sisters and wider family, at this terribly sad time.

He continues: “Roger was a world-class brewer and a leader in his field, who we were incredibly lucky to work alongside. Passionate about people, he played a huge role in nurturing and developing young talent, both in our business and throughout the brewing industry. The growing reputation and quality of our beers, since Roger joined St Austell Brewery in 1999, is testimony to his hard work, leadership and passion. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and worked with him.”

James Staughton, President of St Austell Brewery, who worked with Roger for 20 years said: “I recruited Roger in April 1999, and he immediately wowed all of us with his passion for beer and brewing within minutes of his interview starting. The job of Head Brewer was already effectively his, right there and then – we need not have seen anyone else. He was the breath of fresh air our brewery so desperately needed at the time.

“He has left us all with a legacy that we will nurture and build on, as a mark of our respect for Roger and in remembrance of him. A brilliant, talented brewer and a great friend.”

Steve Livens, Policy Manager – Product Assurance & Supply Chain, at the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

“Roger was a committed, inspirational and artful brewer. His passion, enthusiasm and knowledge was clear and he was dedicated to St. Austell and an industry who held him in such high regard. Roger was keen to pass on his incredible knowledge and experience wherever possible and to foster, support and encourage young people to take up a career in brewing. There will be many who will make their way through the industry with his insight and skill at the heart of their journey and there can be no greater legacy than this.”